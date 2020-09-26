HOQU (HQX) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $209,293.72 and $637,146.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00237039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.01513392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00201649 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

