HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Reaches $209,293.72

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood and HitBTC. HOQU has a market cap of $209,293.72 and approximately $637,146.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00237039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.01513392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00201649 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

