HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits Market Cap of $332,071.26

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $332,071.26 and $4,144.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00235468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.09 or 0.01453677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00203983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

