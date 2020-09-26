Helium Market Capitalization Tops $81.27 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $81.27 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00017390 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006416 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002940 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 49,720,141 coins and its circulating supply is 43,523,508 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

