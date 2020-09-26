Head-To-Head Contrast: Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) versus InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -122.85% -13.58% -6.76% InPlay Oil -233.19% -46.49% -21.98%

Valaris has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and InPlay Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million 0.03 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.08 InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.16 -$20.23 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valaris and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valaris beats InPlay Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

