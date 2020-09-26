Head-To-Head Contrast: Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) vs. Its Competitors

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Akoustis Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akoustis Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Akoustis Technologies Competitors 258 750 1216 58 2.47

Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.05%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 3.80, meaning that their average share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million -$36.14 million -9.69 Akoustis Technologies Competitors $713.20 million -$65.36 million -38.16

Akoustis Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -2,018.99% -81.49% -47.51% Akoustis Technologies Competitors -117.18% -15.32% -6.42%

Summary

Akoustis Technologies competitors beat Akoustis Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and Wi-Fi premise equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

