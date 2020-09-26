Handshake Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $425,949.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001525 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $50.73 million and approximately $425,949.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,719.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.03285711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.56 or 0.02038941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00428453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00884447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00514395 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 310,386,780 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.