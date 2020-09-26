Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and 500.com (NASDAQ:WBAI) Head to Head Review

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hall of Fame Village alerts:

3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of 500.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of 500.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and 500.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A 500.com $5.70 million 22.16 -$91.41 million N/A N/A

Hall of Fame Village has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 500.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hall of Fame Village and 500.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 500.com has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and 500.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94% 500.com -2,115.05% -86.49% -71.81%

Summary

Hall of Fame Village beats 500.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games. The company also operates a sports information portal and a mobile application, which offers real time soccer match information and data-driven soccer match predictions, as well as allows users to post free or pay-per-view contents, such as observations and analyses on the portal; and provides a pay-service, which offers users the ability to connect with independent sports experts to obtain information on specific sporting matches. In addition, it engages in the provision of lottery-related technologies, systems, and solutions to state-run lottery operators. Further, the company operates a platform to provide customers with online spot commodity trading for gold trade and delay products across PC and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.