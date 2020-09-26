Guider (GDR) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Guider has a market capitalization of $41,270.13 and $27.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043183 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.46 or 0.04775858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

