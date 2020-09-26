Grenville Strategic Royalty (CVE:GRC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp (CVE:GRC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. Grenville Strategic Royalty shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 750,850 shares trading hands.

Grenville Strategic Royalty Company Profile (CVE:GRC)

Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp., a royalty investment company, buys royalty interests in the revenue generated by small and medium sized businesses operating across a range of industry sectors in Canada and the United States. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

