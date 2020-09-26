GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,028.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $139,760.05 and $1,028.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002529 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001489 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000387 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000733 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

