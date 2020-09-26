GNY Reaches Market Capitalization of $908,467.49 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $908,467.49 and approximately $10,732.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00236982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00096827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.01457890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00201542 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

