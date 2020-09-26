Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $11,113.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00427192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

