Gifto Market Cap Hits $7.60 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Bittrex, Coinnest and OKEx. In the last week, Gifto has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00235468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.09 or 0.01453677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00203983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,004,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Cobinhood, Binance, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Kryptono, Bithumb, OKEx, Bittrex, Coinnest, Bibox, Upbit, CoinTiger, Allbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

