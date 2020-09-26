Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (NYSE:DVCR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.7% of Genesis Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare 1.07% -5.06% 1.18% Diversicare Healthcare Services -1.55% N/A -0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genesis Healthcare and Diversicare Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare $4.57 billion 0.02 $14.62 million N/A N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.02 million 0.02 -$36.06 million N/A N/A

Genesis Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Summary

Genesis Healthcare beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided inpatient services through a network of 425 skilled nursing and assisted/senior living facilities, including 399 skilled nursing facilities and 26 stand-alone assisted/senior living facilities across 29 states. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. also supplies rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 62 nursing centers with 7,329 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

