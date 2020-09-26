Gemini (CVE:GKX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gemini (CVE:GKX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Gemini shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Gemini Company Profile (CVE:GKX)

Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.

