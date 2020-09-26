Garlicoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $135,767.06 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $135,767.06 and approximately $77.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Nanex and CoinFalcon.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,258,988 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

