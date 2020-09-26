Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $135,767.06 and $77.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,258,988 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

