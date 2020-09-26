FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.03

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.98. FORTUM OYJ/ADR shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1,020 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOJCY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

