Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Head to Head Comparison

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Orion Engineered Carbons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 0.91 $1.91 million $0.16 12.81 Orion Engineered Carbons $1.48 billion 0.49 $86.92 million $1.87 6.43

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International. Orion Engineered Carbons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexible Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Engineered Carbons has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Orion Engineered Carbons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91% Orion Engineered Carbons 3.53% 43.99% 5.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flexible Solutions International and Orion Engineered Carbons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Engineered Carbons 1 0 1 0 2.00

Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.49%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than Flexible Solutions International.

Dividends

Flexible Solutions International pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Orion Engineered Carbons pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Flexible Solutions International pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Engineered Carbons pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats Flexible Solutions International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.à r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

