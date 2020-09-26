FLETA Market Cap Hits $7.88 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. FLETA has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00236406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00097179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.01460050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00200060 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,030,869,863 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

