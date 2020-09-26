FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin Sells 2,000 Shares

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.57, for a total transaction of C$327,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,200 shares in the company, valued at C$30,293,164.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.01, for a total transaction of C$167,010.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 400 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.25, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00.

FSV traded up C$3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching C$171.53. 59,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,530. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.96. FirstService Corp has a twelve month low of C$83.36 and a twelve month high of C$178.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 3.6377542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

