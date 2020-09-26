FirstCoin (FRST) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $107,278.84 and $192.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

