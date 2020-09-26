First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.31

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and traded as low as $32.30. First Property Group shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 37,362 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26.

First Property Group Company Profile (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

