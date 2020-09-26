First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) vs. Surgery Partners (OTCMKTS:SGRY) Critical Contrast

First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) and Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Physicians Capital Group and Surgery Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgery Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Surgery Partners has a consensus target price of $23.30, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Surgery Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surgery Partners is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Surgery Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Surgery Partners -5.26% -3.23% -0.61%

Risk and Volatility

First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgery Partners has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Surgery Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Surgery Partners $1.83 billion 0.54 -$74.80 million ($1.10) -17.70

First Physicians Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgery Partners.

Summary

Surgery Partners beats First Physicians Capital Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Physicians Capital Group

First Physicians Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides management, financial, and ancillary healthcare and IT services to the rural and community hospital market in the United States. The company offers hospital administration, billing and revenue cycle management, insurance, and medical supplies services, as well as finance, accounting, and tax services. It also provides physician and nurse staffing services, as well as administrative staffing, including hospital administrator, billing and coding, and non-healthcare provider personnel; and ancillary healthcare and IT services comprising electronic health and medical records solutions, radiology and diagnostic imaging, pathology and laboratory, emergency room care, and physical therapy and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company invests in, manages, and develops properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services consisting of critical access and physician-owned hospitals; federally and state-funded medical clinics; outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient surgical centers, and ancillary services facilities; medical office buildings; and medical equipment, such as CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and surgical equipment. Further, it owns a medical clinic in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Tri-Isthmus Group, Inc. and changed its name to First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. in September 2009. First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The company's surgical hospitals also provide ancillary services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and a suite of ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, and optical services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a portfolio of 123 surgical facilities, including 108 ambulatory surgical centers and 15 surgical hospitals in 31 states. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

