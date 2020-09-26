Financial Contrast: Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris has a consensus price target of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 27.80%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services -34.94% -117.81% -19.35% Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Valaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services $575.79 million 0.00 -$63.90 million N/A N/A Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Pioneer Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valaris beats Pioneer Energy Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

