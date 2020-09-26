Financial Comparison: China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) and China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kirin and China New Borun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Kirin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kirin has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China New Borun has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kirin and China New Borun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirin 2.47% 4.28% 1.98% China New Borun N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirin and China New Borun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirin $17.81 billion 0.93 $548.71 million N/A N/A China New Borun $262.26 million 0.01 -$5.70 million N/A N/A

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than China New Borun.

Summary

Kirin beats China New Borun on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business. The company's products include beer, happo-shu, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, fruit juices, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products. In addition, the company engages in the livestock feed and theme park businesses; and management and operation of a chain of Kirin City beer pubs; manufacture and sale of amino acids and nucleic acids for pharmaceutical and industrial use bulk pharmaceuticals, as well as margarine, jams, and honey. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of Coca-Cola products and other soft drinks, as well as sake; and manufacture and supply of Four Roses bourbon. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited has a strategic collaboration with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Onegevity Health for launching a testing system in Japan, as well as to develop nutritional products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About China New Borun

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with soluble high-protein feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation operates a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

