Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $265.57

Shares of Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.57 and traded as high as $267.00. Fidelity European Values shares last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 304,941 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.16.

Get Fidelity European Values alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1%. Fidelity European Values’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.73%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.