Fetch Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.83 or 0.04827768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

