Feathercoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,621.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $2,621.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 292,576,040 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

