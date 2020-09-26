FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0026

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $41,791.68 and approximately $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00236791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00096239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.01491431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00201469 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

