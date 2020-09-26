Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $783.59

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $783.59 and traded as low as $759.35. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $759.35, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERFSF shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $850.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $785.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

