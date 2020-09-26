Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Hits Market Cap of $67,823.91

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $67,823.91 and $4,701.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.98 or 0.04813250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033976 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,737,391,530 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

