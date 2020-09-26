Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.15

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and traded as high as $42.55. Empresaria Group shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41.

In other news, insider Tim Anderson acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £3,024 ($3,951.39).

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

