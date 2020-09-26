Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.72

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and traded as low as $61.80. Empiric Student Property shares last traded at $61.90, with a volume of 1,114,744 shares traded.

ESP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Empiric Student Property from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.34. The stock has a market cap of $364.91 million and a PE ratio of 31.84.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

