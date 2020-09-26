Elysian (ELY) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $73,880.28 and $338,868.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043183 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.46 or 0.04775858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

