Elrond 1-Day Volume Tops $7.10 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $10.32 or 0.00096001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Elrond has a market cap of $141.45 million and $7.10 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00236406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00097179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.01460050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00200060 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.