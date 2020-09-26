EDC Blockchain [old] Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain [old] has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $2.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain [old] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,719.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.56 or 0.02038941 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00647998 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002410 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] (CRYPTO:EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain . The official website for EDC Blockchain [old] is blockchain.mn

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.