Dynamite (DYNMT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,216.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Dynamite has a market cap of $83,276.36 and approximately $42,216.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00076836 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001302 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042736 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00109535 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008705 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 806,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,567 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.