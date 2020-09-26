Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00023320 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $4.31 million and $6,017.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.83 or 0.04827768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,583 tokens. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

