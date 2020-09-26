DEEX (DEEX) Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $302,827.78 and approximately $414.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, DEEX has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002527 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001477 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000386 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000729 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001227 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.