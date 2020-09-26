Datum Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Datum has a total market cap of $959,745.73 and $65,231.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.83 or 0.04827768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.