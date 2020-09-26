Datum Market Cap Tops $959,745.73 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $959,745.73 and $65,231.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.83 or 0.04827768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

