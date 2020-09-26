Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.32. Dakota Territory Resource shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 45,813 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

In other Dakota Territory Resource news, major shareholder Richard Lynn Bachman sold 275,000 shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

