Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $22.33 million and approximately $1,730.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003336 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cryptoindex.com 100

CIX100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

