Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $739.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043279 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.14 or 0.04843382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

