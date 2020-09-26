Critical Review: GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) versus Aspira Women's Health (OTCMKTS:AWH)

GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GeneNews and Aspira Women's Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneNews 217.39% N/A -61.21% Aspira Women's Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61%

22.9% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GeneNews and Aspira Women's Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneNews 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspira Women's Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneNews and Aspira Women's Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneNews $140,000.00 1,725.21 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Aspira Women's Health $4.54 million 66.22 -$15.24 million N/A N/A

GeneNews has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women's Health.

Volatility & Risk

GeneNews has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women's Health has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeneNews beats Aspira Women's Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeneNews Company Profile

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. GeneNews Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

