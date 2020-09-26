Cream (CRM) Trading 60.4% Lower Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $14,859.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,757.37 or 1.00169016 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00644825 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.01345932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00111742 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

