CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.63

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and traded as high as $49.82. CQS New City High Yield Fund shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 734,167 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market cap of $200.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In related news, insider Duncan Baxter acquired 97,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £47,806.36 ($62,467.48).

About CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

