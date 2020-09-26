CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) & Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Head to Head Survey

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) and Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Marten Transport shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Marten Transport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Marten Transport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.32 $8.48 million $0.61 27.75 Marten Transport $843.27 million 1.59 $61.07 million $0.74 21.99

Marten Transport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. Marten Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Marten Transport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marten Transport 0 0 3 0 3.00

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.57%. Marten Transport has a consensus target price of $17.89, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Marten Transport.

Risk & Volatility

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marten Transport has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Marten Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10% Marten Transport 7.44% 10.61% 7.92%

Summary

Marten Transport beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment offers transportation solutions for individual customers' requirements using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customers' freight utilizing its temperature-controlled trailers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 2,755 tractors, including 2,709 company-owned tractors and 46 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

